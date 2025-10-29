Every day, Lusaka’s growing population puts more pressure on the city’s main arteries, especially Great North Road and Great East Road. As new suburbs emerge and economic activity expands, these corridors become increasingly crowded during morning and evening rush hours. The result is longer travel times, gridlock, and a growing need for more adaptable transport options that complement existing systems.

Across Africa, 2 and 3 wheelers have proven to be an effective part of the solution to reducing congestion, improving access, and providing meaningful jobs. For Zambia, integrating these vehicles into the urban transport framework could make city travel smoother and more inclusive

1. Reaching Underserved and Developing Areas

Not every neighborhood in Lusaka or its outskirts is easily served by traditional transport modes. Two- and three-wheelers can bridge that gap, connecting people from rural communities that are cut off from reliable transport. They can reach areas where minibuses and taxis simply can’t go, connecting people to jobs, healthcare, and education.

2. Faster Movement Through Growing Traffic

Anyone who has experienced the traffic along Great North or Great East knows how difficult it can be to move even short distances. Two- and three-wheelers can easily weave through congested roads, helping commuters reach workplaces, schools, and markets on time. With the city expanding outward, these vehicles can become key connectors for short, time-sensitive trips, especially during peak hours.

3. Affordable and Accessible Transport

As the cost of living rises, transport affordability becomes more important than ever. Two- and three-wheelers cost less to operate than cars or larger vehicles, which translates into lower fares for commuters. For workers, students, and traders, this affordability can make daily travel more manageable, especially for short routes between residential zones and transport hubs.

4. Job Creation and Economic Inclusion

Legalizing two- and three-wheelers for transportation would unlock significant job opportunities, particularly for young people. In countries like Kenya, the boda-boda sector supports around 2.5 million livelihoods and contributes over 4% to the national GDP. In Uganda, more than 350,000 riders operate in Kampala alone, while Nigeria counts over 1.5 million registered tricycles across its cities. With proper training, licensing, and regulation, Zambia could replicate these successes, creating a structured and sustainable industry for local riders.

5. Supporting Green and Sustainable Growth

These vehicles consume less fuel and emit fewer greenhouse gases compared to larger modes of transport. As Zambia continues to promote its green economy, encouraging energy-efficient, low-emission mobility options fits perfectly within national sustainability goals.

The Road Ahead

Urban centers are evolving rapidly, and Lusaka is no exception. With the city’s main corridors facing daily congestion, embracing smaller, efficient vehicles can ease pressure, shorten travel times, and create thousands of jobs. Legalizing two- and three-wheelers for transportation, not as competition but as complementary transport options, is an opportunity to make city travel smarter, faster, and more inclusive.