IF Neyo’s performance at the Stanbic Music Festival in October last year left you yearning for more international musical presence, worry not because renowned American R&B singer, Keri Hilson, is the next top-notch artiste set to grace the stage in Lusaka. The award-winning artiste, celebrated for hits like “Energy,” “Knock You Down,” and “Superhuman,” among others, will be headlining the upcoming event “The Ladies Fiesta Festival” at the R & G Arena on April 20, 2024. Organised by Kudu Crescent Entertainment, the event aims to celebrate women through the power of music. With the success of previous concerts featuring American talents like Rotimi and Bobby Valentino, including Neyo, anticipation is high for Hilson’s performance. Hilson’s music, characterised by its fusion...



