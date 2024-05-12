The adage “a hungry man is an angry man” speaks to the profound influence of hunger on human emotions and behaviour. It highlights how the absence of food can lead to heightened frustration, irritability, and even aggression. This often serves as a reminder that individuals experiencing hunger may be more prone to conflict and tension, as their basic needs remain unmet. In a country where the cost of living keeps rising, many families find themselves grappling with the challenge of affording regular, nutritious meals. According to the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development, the current state of affairs and the increase in fuel prices are affecting the maintenance of harmony in families and have potential to trigger an...



