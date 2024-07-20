The modelling industry in Zambia has for a long time been dominated by women, but there’s now a dramatic shift as more men step into the spotlight, gaining well-deserved recognition. Joackim Omega Chulu made history in the Zambian modelling industry by becoming the first male model to win a major competition and claim the title of the inaugural Face of Arm Model Management Zambia. Founded by former Miss Universe Alice Rowlands Musukwa, Arm Model Management seeks to cultivate high-fashion talent for her personal brand. The competition, hosted by Musukwa at Mulungushi Conference Centre last week, feature young, raw passionate models, some who had dramatic transformations from the start to the end of the contest – from being timid to exuding...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.