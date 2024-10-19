Jamaican roots reggae singer-songwriter and musician Winston Rodney, known by his stage name Burning Spear, is set to perform in Lusaka next week. With a career spanning over five decades, Burning Spear is a seasoned performer who will definitely deliver an electrifying performance filled with the timeless tracks that have not only defined the reggae genre but also earned him a revered place among roots artistes since the 1970s. Burning Spear, whose music embodies Rastafarian beliefs and celebrates themes of black liberation, boasts a collection of critically acclaimed albums, including Marcus Garvey and Man in the Hills. He has also earned two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album, solidifying his place as a reggae icon. Burning Spear and his band...



