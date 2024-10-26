Driemo has long been a fixture in the music industry, but it’s his recent feature on Tripple M’s smash hit “Follow” that’s turned up the volume on his popularity, especially across Malawi and Zambia. The track’s infectious vibe has gained him a fresh wave of fans, and interestingly, he says he’s now more famous here than back home. Why? He credits it to larger, tech-savvy audience, with more people plugged into smartphones and social media. Driemo, born Shafie Phiri, is a fast-rising Malawian artiste who has gained recognition for his unique blend of Afrobeat, Afropop, and Afro-fusion. Starting his musical journey in 2017 in Nkhotakota, Driemo initially lent his talents to other artistes’ tracks, contributing choruses which showcased his distinct...



