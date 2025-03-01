IMAGINE getting so famous you can no longer attend regular church services for fear of disrupting proceedings? This is artiste Brian Bwalya Kabaso alias Blood Kid’s reality. The 22-year-old Consistency hit maker, has dropped another banger entitled Sam Flossing which he created three weeks ago as a freestyle. Sam Flossing encourages people to celebrate their hard earned wealth with so much peace. Blood Kid, a rising star, promises his fans more bangers this year as he has already recorded 10 new songs which talk about different topics ranging from love, real life and appreciating God. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Blood Kid, who is an only child, shares why he stopped going to church. “I am the first and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here