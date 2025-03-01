FOR over 29 years, Dapusa Zulu, alias Sista D, has meticulously used her musical artistry to speak out against Gender Based Violence (GBV), giving a voice to women who suffer silently. A fortnight ago, the Vitendeni hit maker dropped another banger entitled Sichikondi (it’s not love) which highlights how some women believe the lie that if a man doesn’t beat them, he doesn’t love them. Sichikondi is a collaboration with Shimaster, who enriches it with his pure Bemba rap, solidifying the message that love must never involve violence. Meanwhile, Sista D also weighs in on arguments which some artistes had over the late Dandy Krazy’s funeral. She notes that like any sector, the music industry has some jealousy and there...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here