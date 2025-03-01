FOR over 29 years, Dapusa Zulu, alias Sista D, has meticulously used her musical artistry to speak out against Gender Based Violence (GBV), giving a voice to women who suffer silently. A fortnight ago, the Vitendeni hit maker dropped another banger entitled Sichikondi (it’s not love) which highlights how some women believe the lie that if a man doesn’t beat them, he doesn’t love them. Sichikondi is a collaboration with Shimaster, who enriches it with his pure Bemba rap, solidifying the message that love must never involve violence. Meanwhile, Sista D also weighs in on arguments which some artistes had over the late Dandy Krazy’s funeral. She notes that like any sector, the music industry has some jealousy and there...