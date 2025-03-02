“Ba mudala, my BP is high!” – how many times have you heard someone say this? High blood pressure is one of the most talked-about health issues in Zambia. But do we really know what it means?

For many people, high blood pressure just feels like a normal part of aging. Something that happens when you’re stressed, or when you eat too much salt. But hypertension is not just “BP.” It’s a silent killer that can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and even blindness if ignored.

And here’s something most people don’t realise – if you have high blood pressure, you should also check for diabetes. These two conditions are like bad friends that always come together, causing serious damage without making much noise.

So today, let’s break it down: What is high blood pressure? What does it have to do with diabetes? And how can you protect yourself?

What Exactly Is High Blood Pressure?

Imagine your heart is a pump, and your blood vessels are like water pipes. When your heart pumps blood, it pushes against the walls of these pipes. This pressure is called blood pressure.

Now, picture a tap with water flowing normally — that’s healthy BP. But if the pressure is too strong, the pipes can burst! That’s exactly what happens inside your body when blood pressure stays high for too long – it damages your arteries and puts your heart at risk.

Is High BP and Hypertension the Same Thing?

Not exactly.

• High blood pressure is when your BP reading is too high at that moment. Maybe you’re stressed, ate salty food, or didn’t sleep well. It can go up and down.

• Hypertension is when your BP stays high all the time. That’s when it becomes dangerous and needs to be managed before it leads to bigger health problems.

Think of it like this: High BP is like a fever – it comes and goes. But hypertension is like malaria – it stays and needs treatment!

The Hidden Link Between High BP and Diabetes

Now, here’s something most people don’t know: If you have high BP, you are more likely to have diabetes. And if you have diabetes, you are more likely to develop high BP!

Why? Because both conditions damage your blood vessels and make your heart work harder.

1️. Diabetes makes your blood vessels stiff and narrow, increasing BP.

2️. High BP weakens your arteries, reducing blood flow to important organs.

3️. Both together increase the risk of strokes, heart attacks, kidney disease, and even amputations.

If you or someone in your family has high BP, don’t just stop there – check your sugar levels too!

Why Should You Care?

Most people feel fine even when their BP is dangerously high. That’s why it’s called the silent killer—it doesn’t always give clear symptoms until it’s too late. But behind the scenes, it’s causing damage like:

• Heart Attacks & Strokes – High BP forces your heart to work too hard, increasing the risk of heart failure. It can also cause a blood vessel in your brain to burst, leading to strokes.

• Kidney Failure – Your kidneys filter your blood. If BP is too high, they struggle and can eventually fail, leading to dialysis.

• Blindness – Tiny blood vessels in your eyes get damaged, causing blurry vision or even permanent blindness.

• Memory Loss & Dementia – High BP limits blood flow to the brain, affecting memory and thinking skills over time.

The good news? You can make small changes that protect your health.

Who’s At Risk?

Even if you feel okay, you could still be at risk. Some common causes of high BP include:

• Family history – If your parents had high BP, you might have it too.

• Too much salt – High-salt foods like processed meats, stock cubes, and fast food increase BP.

• Not moving enough – A lazy lifestyle makes your heart weaker.

• Being overweight – Extra weight makes your heart work harder.

• Too much stress – Financial stress, family pressure, and work stress all raise BP.

• Diabetes – If you already have diabetes, high BP can make it worse.

If you have high BP, don’t assume that’s your only problem—check your sugar levels too!

How to Control Your BP (Without Going to the Gym Every Single Day!)

Here’s the part most people love – you don’t need a gym membership or an expensive diet to manage your BP. Small daily habits make a difference over time.

1. Reduce Salt (But Keep the Flavour!)

• Cut down on processed foods – they hide a lot of salt.

• Use herbs, garlic, lemon, and spices instead of stock cubes.

• Rinse canned foods like beans to remove excess salt.

2. Move More, Even If It’s Just Walking

• You don’t need a fancy workout – just 30 minutes of walking a day lowers BP.

• Play with your kids, dance, or walk while talking on the phone – it all counts!

• If you sit at a desk all day, stand up every hour and stretch.

3. Manage Stress (Because Life Will Always Be Stressful!)

• Breathe deeply – take slow, deep breaths when you feel overwhelmed.

• Laugh more – watch something funny or call a friend.

• Prioritise sleep – your body heals itself at night.

4. Get Your BP Checked Regularly!

• Don’t wait until you feel dizzy – check your BP even when you feel fine.

• Buy a home BP monitor if you can.

• Know your numbers:

o ✅ Normal: 120/80 mmHg

o ⚠️ Borderline: 130-139/80-89 mmHg

o High BP: 140+/90+ mmHg

If your BP is consistently high, talk to a doctor.

Final Thoughts: Protect Your Future

Next time you hear someone say, “Ba mudala, my BP is high,” ask them:

“Did you also check your sugar levels?”

“Have you tried small daily changes instead of waiting for medicine?”

Because high BP is not just about BP – it’s about your heart, brain, kidneys, and future. Don’t wait for symptoms. Take charge of your health today.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the Chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information or personal coaching, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])