NOWADAYS, it’s common to see upcoming artistes flooding the comment sections of established musicians, pleading for a feature or a platform to help them break into the industry. Many believe that collaborating with a well-known artiste is the only way to succeed in this industry. But when their requests are ignored or denied, frustration often follows, with some even taking to social media to complain, accusing big artistes of not supporting fresh talent. This raises an important question, do upcoming artistes really need a feature from an established name to make it? Or are there other ways to break into the industry independently? Artiste Chile One shares a different perspective on the matter. The singer believes that instead of chasing...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here