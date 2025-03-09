NO matter how devastating a fall may be, what truly matters is how you rise from it and emerge stronger. ABSA CEO Mizinga Shansonga Melu knows this all too well. She recalls enrolling in nursing school, giving it her all, and sitting for the final exams, only to face a crushing disappointment. She says she didn’t just fail on her first attempt, she failed twice! The setback was difficult to overcome, but she found the strength to rise again. “Getting up from such defeat was hard, but the experience of failing at such a young age taught me to be strong, and to get up and try again. It taught me to understand how failure could crush my dreams in...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here