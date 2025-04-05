MARCH 28th was a night to remember for K’millian’s fans. It wasn’t just a music show, it was a trip down memory lane. K’millian threw a party at Scream Music Club at KK Mall in Lusaka to give fans a sneak peek of his last album, Full Circle. This wasn’t just a listening party, it was a celebration of a career that has shaped Zambian music, a “full circle” moment for a legendary artiste. After Chikowise warmed up the crowd with his vibrant tracks “Kumanda” and “Shintwatala” featuring Afunika, K’millian, who was dressed to impress, took everyone back in time with his classic songs. He played old-school hits like “No More Love”, “Nilipaulendo” and many more, a playlist that resonated...



