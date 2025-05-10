Affiliate marketing continues to gain popularity as one of the most accessible and profitable ways to make money online. Especially in highly competitive and fast-growing industries such as betting. Today, we tell the story of Ousmane, an active 1xpartners affiliate from Senegal, who shares his experience, strategies, and results.

Start of collaboration: when the brand speaks for itself

Ousmane joined the 1xpartners affiliate program in December 2021. As he notes, several factors influenced his decision:

“I chose this program because of the strong brand reputation, the product quality, and the team’s excellent work. Everything is transparent and fast – it immediately attracts.”

Since then, the partnership has become an integral part of his online activities.

Working methods: engagement through content and personalization

To attract players, Ousmane uses proven tools:

• interesting and useful content;

• active social media presence;

• SEO promotion;

• recommendations adapted to a specific audience.

He says the key to success is not in “mass”, but in accurate and honest communication with potential clients.

Financial results and approach to work

One of the most inspiring aspects of his story is his steady income. According to Ousmane, on average, he earns between $4,000 and $7,000 per month, with his highest income reaching $8,000.

He notes: “My success is based on consistency, creativity, and understanding my audience. These three things are the foundation of everything.”

Tests and growing through challenges

As in any business, affiliate marketing involves some challenges. Still, the partner emphasizes that even difficulties can be turned into growth.

“I always listen carefully to my audience, change strategies when necessary, and at the same time feel the support of the 1xpartners team. It helps me not to give up.”

Recommendations for those starting out

Ousmane advises beginners to:

• stay motivated;

• study your target audience;

• actively seek help from program managers, which is an important source.

Development ideas: offline and local stars

The partner also suggested an interesting idea for improvement: opening offline stalls in cities where people do not have stable access to the Internet. In his opinion, it could attract a new audience.

In addition, he plans to launch advertising featuring popular Senegalese TV series actors as a way to gain trust and increase coverage.

Conclusion: a partnership that brings results

Ousmane’s story proves that affiliate marketing with 1xpartners is suitable not only for professionals but also for those ready to learn, work, and develop. His path is an example of how personal motivation and a competent choice of program lead to real results.

Join 1xpartners and create your own success story.