ARTISTE Yo Maps has dismissed a man on social media claiming to be his father, calling him nothing more than a comedian chasing clout. “Don’t pay attention to him,” says Yo Maps, revealing that he has a picture of his real father to set the record straight. Last week, Yo Maps opened up about his childhood, revealing that he lost both biological parents at a young age and never had the chance to know his father. Born in Kasama, he was later adopted by his current parents, who supported his education and well-being. A few days after Yo Maps shared details about his childhood, a man surfaced on social media claiming to be his biological father. In the video, the...