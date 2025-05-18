With over two decades of experience since being called to the bar, Eddie Mwitwa made history in 2018 when he ascended to the presidency of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) unopposed, a rare feat that highlighted the immense trust and respect he had earned within the legal community. Looking back, Mwitwa describes it as a very trying time. He says it was tough and often lonely, with many nights spent contemplating the difficult decisions he had to make as LAZ president, where some decisions had to be made alone. His presidency coincided with one of the most politically charged periods in Zambia’s recent history. The arrest and treason charges against then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema shook the nation. Political...