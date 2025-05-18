At just 23, Dixon Mutambo rose to lead one of the most influential student bodies in the country, the University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU), now 24, the charismatic law student is widely recognised for his catchy campaign slogan: “Governor for You, Governor for Me, Governor for All, symbol Yatatu.” With a seat that gives him access to national conversations, Mutambo says he often gets approached by political parties who ask him to gather students for them to speak to at the university because they see him as a key mobiliser, but he points out that many politicians don’t truly see students for who they are, they only see them as votes. He reflects on the challenge of balancing his...