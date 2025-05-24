IN a historic move for Zambian arts, young women in film are being given a dedicated space to learn, grow and shine. The Zambian Women in Film and the Zambian Short Film Festival have launched the Zambia Women’s Film Lab, a groundbreaking new programme. This initiative is specifically created to train and empower 25 female filmmakers with the skills required to succeed in the demanding film industry. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Jessy Chissy, founder of the Women’s Film Club, explained that the lab was started to close the opportunity gap for women in film. For years, she noted, women have often been pushed to the side, and expected to only do makeup or support roles, while men consistently...