ZAMBIAN music sensation Triple M has officially stepped into the international spotlight, winning his first international award at the 2025 Young Achievers Africa Awards held in Rwanda. His popular track, Follow, featuring talented Malawian singer Driemo, was crowned Song of the Year (2024–2025). The Young Achievers Awards this year saw many Zambian stars gain recognition. Yo Maps was honoured as Best Songwriter, Edna the People’s Bae secured the title of Media Personality of the Year, and King Nachi walked away with the award for Best Producer. However, the biggest award of the night, Song of the Year, went to Triple M. In an interview, Triple M shared how surprised and happy he was to win, revealing that he didn’t even...