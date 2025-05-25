BUSINESS influencer and entrepreneur Suzyo Shawa, popularly known as Magnate, has come out guns blazing, saying that real men don’t marry slay queens or women with tattoos who are only interested in money for 50-inch wigs and trips to Dubai or Zanzibar. Instead, he says, they settle down with humble, decent women who can help build a future. His viral rant, packed with opinions and a flashy display of his house, luxury vehicles, and the plot where he’s building a resort, was triggered by online comparisons to the lavish wedding of Jimmy Karabassis and Kadi, which took place last weekend. Many social media users tagged him, saying, “This is what real wealth looks like”, not him. But while he dismissed...