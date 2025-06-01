Zambia’s representative at the 72nd Miss World pageant, Faith Bwalya, has ended her journey among the Top 40 finalists, falling short of progressing to the Top 20 and final rounds of the competition held in Talangana, India. Faith was among more than 108 contestants from across the world who took part in the prestigious global event, which brought together beauty queens from diverse backgrounds, each championing causes under the pageant’s “Beauty With a Purpose” theme. Although she did not advance to the Top 20, Faith’s inclusion in the Top 40 placed her among ten African countries that reached that stage. These included Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Somalia, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Out of the ten, only five, Cameroon,...