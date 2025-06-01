On an ordinary day, the Kayula Child Cancer Foundation looks like any other house in the city. But step inside, and you’ll find a lifeline of children recovering from cancer treatment, mothers clutching clinic cards, and stories of survival hanging in the air. The home, tucked in Kabwata not far from the Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH), is a safe space for children battling cancer and their caregivers, most of whom have travelled from remote corners of the country and even beyond with no relatives in Lusaka and nowhere to go between appointments. Among those who find themselves seated in the shaded yard is a mother from the Mayukwayukwa Refugee Camp in Kaoma, Western Province. Her daughter is one of the...