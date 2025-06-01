Do not, as a matter of routine, offer Panadol as a cure to the person who comes to you. Sometimes, a conversation can heal more than any drug you can prescribe. Just touching the person, connecting with their heart, and listening can be more effective than all the medications we have, says Technology and Science Minister, Felix Mutati. His words captured the core message of his speech, where he emphasized the crucial role family doctors play in shaping the future of healthcare in the country. Recounting a story from a health worker, Mutati shared the case of a young boy who visited a doctor complaining of severe chest pains. Typically, the doctor would perform tests and prescribe medication. However, the...