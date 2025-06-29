Most people think landing a top corporate job in a new country is the hard part. For Salamata Ball, it was the easy bit. Settling into Zambia as Total Energies’ Managing Director came naturally, what proved more difficult, she says, was navigating the country’s unpredictable fuel sector. Salamata, who previously served in Senegal, Morocco, France, and Malawi, explains that Zambia presented a unique mix of challenges that tested her leadership and strategic engagement skills. She explains that while the people were welcoming and the transition to life in Lusaka felt seamless, the energy sector she was stepping into was unsettled and demanding. She highlights persistent fuel supply issues, fluctuating geopolitical dynamics across Southern Africa, and complex regulatory engagements as key...