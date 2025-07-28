Zambia’s music industry is thriving with vibrant creativity, regional collaborations, and an ever-growing fanbase across Africa. As one of Zambia’s top digital music platforms, Zedwap.co offers unique insight into what’s trending nationwide. If you want to know what Zambians are playing on repeat, here are the 10 most streamed songs currently dominating the charts on Zedwap.

Top 10 Most Streamed Zambian Songs on Zedwap.co

1. Yo Maps – Mr & Mrs

Yo Maps, Zambia’s biggest musical export at the moment, leads the charts with “Mr & Mrs,” a romantic anthem that has become the soundtrack of countless weddings and love stories. Known for his signature heartfelt vocals and clean production, Yo Maps consistently delivers relatable love songs with cross-generational appeal.

2. Chester More Power – Mwakamba Late

Chester brings his distinctive vocal style and high-energy delivery to “Mwakamba Late,” a track that mixes social commentary with catchy dancehall-infused rhythms. A mainstay in Zambia’s hitmaking scene, Chester’s influence continues to grow, making this track a fan favorite.

3. T-Sean ft. Chile One – Boza

The hit single “Boza” sees Afro-dancehall king T-Sean team up with Chile One MrZambia, one of the fastest-rising stars. Their synergy on this record is electric, catchy melodies with a message about lies and relationships, making it one of the most replayed songs this year.

4. Y Celeb ft. Yo Maps – Confess

This unexpected but powerful collaboration between street king Y Celeb and hitmaker Yo Maps combines raw street energy with melodic smoothness. “Confess” is emotional, gritty, and refreshingly honest, an introspective anthem that’s resonating with thousands.

5. Kanina Kandalama ft. Chef 187 – Company

Rising sensation Kanina Kandalama joins forces with lyrical genius Chef 187 on this feel-good track. “Company” fuses female empowerment with lyrical finesse. It’s both a danceable tune and a career-elevating moment for Kanina, who is quickly carving her place among the top female acts in Zambia.

6. Roberto – Dear Phone

Internationally recognized Afro-pop artist Roberto delivers a soul-searching track about digital-age relationships. “Dear Phone” is a heartfelt conversation between a man and his smartphone, highlighting issues of distraction and disconnection, a standout for its creativity and relatability.

7. Chile One MrZambia ft. Macky 2 – Mukaimwena Mweka

When Chile One collaborates with retired rap mogul Macky 2, magic is expected — and “Mukaimwena Mweka” doesn’t disappoint. It’s motivational, melodic, and carries a spiritual undertone, proving Chile One’s versatility and cementing his rapid rise.

8. Vinchenzo M’bale ft. Ndine Emma & Jae Cash – Mukandila

Known for his humorous storytelling and catchy flows, Vinchenzo M’bale assembles a powerhouse collaboration with Ndine Emma and Jae Cash. “Mukandila” is fun, quirky, and distinctly Zambian; a street anthem that’s winning over the youth.

9. Roberto ft. Bloodkid – Bestie (Remix)

A smooth remix from Roberto featuring newcomer Bloodkid, “Bestie” blends R&B vibes with Afro-pop melodies. The chemistry between the artists is seamless, and the song’s message of friendship-turned-love is universally resonant.

10. Chester More Power – Bele

Closing out the chart is another banger from Chester. “Bele” shows his consistency and deep understanding of Zambian sound. With a lively beat and bold lyrics, it’s a party favorite and a testament to Chester’s staying power in the industry.

5 Zambian Artists to Watch in 2025

Beyond the charts, several artists are showing serious potential to shake up the African music scene. If you haven’t yet added these names to your playlist, now’s the time:

1. Chile One MrZambia

From solo hits to star-studded collaborations, Chile One is a force to watch. His blend of catchy melodies and deep lyricism is winning over fans far beyond Zambia.

2. Kanina Kandalama

This bold and confident songstress is becoming a voice for the new wave of Zambian female artists. Her energy, image, and collaborations are elevating her fast.

3. Vinchenzo M’bale

A master of storytelling and humor, Vinchenzo is bringing a unique perspective to Zambian music. His quirky brand and memorable hooks make him stand out.

4. Bloodkid

New on the scene but already collaborating with heavyweights, Bloodkid’s smooth vocals and fresh vibe hint at a long career ahead.

5. Ndine Emma

Known for his creative flair and bold personality, Emma’s entry into music is being met with curiosity and growing acclaim. He’s one to watch in the crossover space.

Discover, Stream & Support Zambian Music on Zedwap.co

As Zambia’s digital music landscape continues to grow, platforms like Zedwap.co are doing the critical work of showcasing local talent to a global audience. From chart-topping hits to underground gems, Zedwap is the go-to destination for artists, fans, and promoters alike.