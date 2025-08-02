Mental Health Users Network of Zambia (MHUNZA) Board Chairperson Mulima Kasote says visual arts and music can significantly improve mental health and emotional well-being. He is urging mental health institutions and rehabilitation centres to integrate music and visual art therapy into treatment plans rather than relying solely on pharmacological interventions. In an interview with Diggers Life, Kasote explained that colours, sounds, and other elements of art carry emotional weight that can either uplift or affect an individual’s mood and energy levels. “One thing that you need to realise is that the colours that one picks when they are dressing up have an impact on how they feel or they will tell you how someone is feeling in terms of mood....