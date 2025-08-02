Musician Amos Chipasha, popularly known as T Low, says many artistes become one-hit wonders because they don’t understand that making a hit song follows a certain formula, one that involves intentionality, sound, and strategic marketing. In an interview with Diggers Lite, T Low said the lack of communication and industry coordination among Zambian musicians contributes to the country’s failure to break into the global music scene like Nigeria or South Africa. T Low says he is satisfied with how his extended play “Again and Again” has performed especially because it is just promoting itself. “I am very much satisfied [on] that one I can’t lie to you. For me from all the compilations I have put out, I feel like...