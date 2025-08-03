Model, actress, and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) supporter Susan Phiri, popularly known as Suzy K, has opened up about the harsh realities faced by women living with albinism in Zambia, from childhood discrimination to harmful sexual myths that leave many as single parents. “There is a myth that men have out there to say ladies with albinism taste differently sexually,” she reveals. “So you will find a guy will come to you and pretend to love you. Once they impregnate you they are nowhere to be seen. They just want to have that experience”. Speaking on the “I Am Jay Kale” podcast, Suzy K shared emotional reflections on growing up with albinism and how that experience shaped her resilience...