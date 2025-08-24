SOME men in positions of power believe they can use their influence to demand sexual favours from women seeking opportunities. As a result, many qualified and experienced women are denied jobs or appointments simply because they refuse to give in to such advances. According to Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Chairperson Beauty Katebe, this vice is also common in the political space, and it undermines women’s aspirations to lead and contribute to national development. “Women should be looked at as partners in development, not sexual objects,” Katebe said when she appeared on Showstar’s House. Katebe recalled how her daughter wanted to join politics but had the fear of being sexualised. “I remember at one point my daughter was like...