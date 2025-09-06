“In My Bed” hitmaker Rotimi is set to perform this month as the headline act at the Romi Experience. The American singer and actor says he has been waiting for this day and playfully hypes fans to learn all his songs before the show begins, since they’ll need them. On his Facebook page, he shared a post captioned “Zambia KuChalo, Guess Who’s Back,” announcing that The Romi Experience Live in Lusaka hits Piazza East Park Mall on September 20. Fans can expect performances from Yo Maps, Mic Burner, Jay Trigger, and Ari, with DJ Toots, DJ Switcher, and DJ Hassan keeping the party alive. This isn’t Rotimi’s first time in the country. He previously performed in Lusaka on April 9,...