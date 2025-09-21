FOR some time, Zampost has been considered a struggling institution, but newly appointed first female Postmaster General Lydia Simakando Lubobya says the institution aims to overcome its legacy challenges and develop its e-commerce and digital services to reach the level of platforms like Alibaba. In a recent interview with Diggers Life, Lubobya disclosed that the institution plans to strengthen last-mile delivery through a youth-driven electric bike pick-and-drop service, rolling out 400 bikes by the end of this year and expanding to 5,000 by the end of next year. Asked about the Post Office’s next five or ten years, she said ZamPost aims to overcome past challenges. “I think the vision for the Post Office is very clear. We would have...