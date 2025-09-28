Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s Press Aide, Njenje Chizu, has shared how a childhood of poverty and fasting, combined with the challenges of life as a young journalist and student, shaped the person he is today. In an interview with Diggers Life, Njenje says that because of his poor background, when he enrolled as a student at Evelyn Hone, he could only afford tuition and often had to pick leftover food to survive. He recalls times when, while others were picking food for dogs, he would pick that same food for himself to eat. Njenje recalls one of his most painful experiences came when he applied for a bursary and, despite having recommendations in his favour, the official in charge dismissed...