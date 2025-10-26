Men, you know, they like to keep their battles to themselves. But Dr Aaron Mujajati says he sees it all the time where many men are struggling with erectile dysfunction and feel too embarrassed to seek help for fear of what others might think. Dr Mujajati says one well-known cause of erectile dysfunction is a nagging wife, adding that even if a man manages an erection, he may not be able to sustain it. He explained that many men try remedies that worked for a friend, not realising that the real issue lies in their own situation and environment. Speaking on the Nkwazi Unfiltered Podcast, Dr Mujajati also delved into his own struggles in live, sharing a deeply emotional account...