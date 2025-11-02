JUSTICE Matthew Ngulube, who served as Chief Justice from 1993 to 2002, had a judicial career marked by both distinction and controversy. After ruling in favour of the opposition in the Christine Mulundika case, a highly political case, the then Chiluba-led government turned against him. What followed, he recalls, was one of the darkest chapters of his life. A fabricated accusation that he had raped a girl. “They cooked up a story that I had raped my cleaner,” he said. “But there was no such person, they just hired a prostitute to come and say I had raped her.” Justice Ngulube further says there are judges who do not follow the law but simply go with the wind. He advises...