THERE was laughter in the Chilenje Local Court after a 39-year-old man produced his pubic hair wrapped in a tissue as evidence to prove that he had shaved himself, contrary to his wife’s claim that his girlfriend had shaved him. This was after his wife, Catherine Mumba, told the court that her husband had returned home two days ago with his pubic hair shaved, which she claimed was done by his girlfriend. The man explained that he decided to shave himself after discovering that his wife had already shaved herself, despite having told her to wait because he was busy and would shave her later. He also presented a torn pair of boxer shorts as evidence, claiming that his wife...