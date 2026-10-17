A 35-YEAR-OLD woman of Sikanze Police Camp has sued her husband for divorce in the Chawama Local Court after he refused to take an HIV test before they could resume sexual relations following two years of separation. Linda Mulenga told the court that she refused to have sex with her husband, Shachipola Shabula, 45, of Kamwala South, after finding WhatsApp messages between him and different women when she returned to their matrimonial home. Some of the messages read, “are we having sex today” and “bring your lips this afternoon”, while another woman complained that she had developed an infection after sleeping with him. This is in a matter in which Linda has sued Shabula seeking divorce. Appearing before Magistrate Harriet...