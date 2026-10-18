A 50-YEAR-OLD man has dragged his 22-year-old son-in-law to the Chilenje Local Court demanding that he pays the outstanding K32,200 bride price so that he can cut ties with his parents after a dispute arose between the two families. This is in a matter in which Kingsley Chishimba, 50, of Mtendere East, has sued Pythias Mwango, 22, also of Mtendere East, for allegedly deflowering and impregnating his daughter and failing to settle the bride price. Before Magistrates Ackson Phiri and Fridah Jere, Chishimba said he initially charged K40,000 but reduced it to K35,000 after Mwango’s family complained. Chishimba said he initially refused Mwango’s marriage proposal for his daughter because he wanted to investigate Mwango’s background before consenting. He explained that...