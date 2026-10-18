WHAT started as a love story at a booth in 2009 and was sealed with K700 dowry in 2013, has ended in a divorce at the Ndola Main Local Court. Angela Chitalu of Northrise Township has sued her husband of 13 years, Wisdom Mumba of the same township, for divorce. The matter which was before Magistrate Bizaliel Nyoni saw a packed court as both husband and wife traded accusations of infidelity, strange phone calls and sexless nights. Angela told the court she endured 13 years of marriage but could not continue after discovering her husband was cheating and had fathered children outside wedlock. She told the court that trouble started when she kept finding condoms in her husband’s trousers. “I...