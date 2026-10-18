A 21-YEAR-old woman of Kabushi has sued her ex-boyfriend for child support, telling the court that he has never bought anything for their two-month-old baby, even during pregnancy. Dinah Phiri, 21, of Kabushi sued James Shiwa, a Twapia resident for child support. The case was heard before Magistrates John Kabwe, Emelda Masuma and Paul Kayula at Kabushi Local Court. Dinah told the court that James abandoned her during pregnancy and has never supported the child. “He has not bought anything at all for the baby. From the time I got pregnant until now, he has never given me even a coin for support. When I was pregnant, I suffered alone because he was not there to help me. I was...