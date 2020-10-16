USA Chargé d’Affaires to Zambia David Young says the American government wants to see a credible election in 2021. And Young has praised News Diggers! newsPaper for its role in raising awareness on the need for citizens to register to vote. Meanwhile, the US government has committed about K40 billion towards development aid to Zambia over a period of five years. Speaking during a press conference, Wednesday, Young said the American government wanted to see a level playing field towards the 2021 elections, and expressed concern over the application of...



