POLICE spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says the service has launched investigations into the aggravated robbery and assault of Charmaine Musonda and three others at her residence in Lusaka. In a statement, Monday, Katongo stated that a wrist watch and a cell phone valued at K56,750 were stolen by the thugs, who were armed with machetes and sticks, and besieged the Chilanga UPND aspiring candidate’s residence. “Police in Lusaka received a report of aggravated robbery and assault in which four people were attacked and it is further alleged that property worth...
