FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says the country has also been defaulting on other loan obligations and could therefore not favour the bond holders, above other creditors, because all creditors should be treated equally. And Dr Ng’andu says an International Monetary Fund team is expected in the country next month to discuss an adequate intervention needed to help the country. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Ngandu said until October, the country had been paying the bondholders but decided to default in order to maintain talks with other commercial creditors....



