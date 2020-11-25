A 40-YEAR-OLD construction worker only identified as Joster has died after a building being constructed collapsed on him in Libala’s Katungu area.

According to a statement by Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale, Wednesday, two other construction workers sustained injuries, while five escaped unhurt.

“One person identified only as Joster, aged 40, of unknown address died, while two sustained injuries when the building they where working on collapsed. One of the injured victims has been identified as Akushanga Mwimamenwa, a construction site manager age not known of Kamwala South in Lusaka, while the other one is yet to be identified. The incident occurred today at 11:50 hours in Libala’s Katungu area. Eight people weere on site during the accident and five escaped unhurt. Police have since opened an inquiry file into the incident,” stated Mwale.