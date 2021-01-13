PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu’s differences with the ruling party stem from a feud which he had with its founder Michael Sata. In an interview, Phiri said Archbishop Mpundu’s feud with Sata was about some of the children which the clergyman’s sisters had with the latter. Phiri asked Archbishop Mpundu not to transfer that bad blood to President Edgar Lungu because he was innocent. “What people should know, and us as PF, we know he has never supported the Patriotic Front because of his personal...



