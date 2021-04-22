PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says difficult days are coming to an end and the best is yet to come from his government. And President Lungu has pledged to reduce and sustain the inflation rate to single digit by 2023 if voted back in power. Speaking during the launch of the PF manifesto for 2021 to 2026, President Lungu said the launch of the manifesto was the beginning of better things to come. “In this manifesto, we recognise that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the global, national, household and individual socio-economic well...



