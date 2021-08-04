ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga says the Commission will not hesitate to disqualify the UPND from participating in the upcoming elections if police investigations give a reason to do so following the killing of two PF supporters in Kanyama. And Luhanga says there was nothing sinister about the foreign material which was transported together with the last consignment of ballot papers. Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast show on, Tuesday, Luhanga said once the investigations were concluded, the Commission would then...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.