PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared Tuesday, August 24, which is the day of the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President-Elect Mutale Nalumango, a public holiday.

According to a circular issued by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, Friday, President Lungu said this was to facilitate the smooth handling of the Inauguration of the 7th President and to enable citizens to be part of the event which will be held at Heroes Stadium.

He, however, said institutions which provide essential services were requested to ensure that adequate arrangements were put in place to avoid disruption in the provision of such services.

“This serves to inform you that His Excellency the President has declared Tuesday, 24th August, 2021 the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect, as a Public Holiday. This is to facilitate for the smooth handling of the Inauguration of the 7th President of the Republic and enable citizens to be part of this special event which will be held at Heroes Stadium. Institutions which provide essential services are, however, requested to ensure that adequate arrangements are put in place to avoid disruption in the provision of such services. Addresses are hereby requested to bring the contents of this Circular to the attention of employees under their supervision,” read the circular.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly by President Hichilema will take place on Friday, September 10.

According to a National Assembly announcement, the session will begin at 10:00 hours under strict COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

“The ceremonial opening of the first session of the thirteenth National Assembly by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema will take place on Friday, 10th September, 2021 at 10:00 hours. In view of the public health crisis, the COVID-19, the National Assembly shall in due course issue preventive and protective guidelines on the conduct of the ceremony and the session,” read the announcement.