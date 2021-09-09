PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says some realignments and creation of new ministries is subject to Parliament ratification. But Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa says President Hichilema breached the Constitution by swearing in ministers to non-existent offices, advising that only way to cure that nullity was for the said ministers to retake oath after Parliament approval. On Tuesday President Hichilema unveiled 24 Cabinet ministers, introducing new Ministries which include; Small and Medium Enterprises, Green Economy and Environment as well as Science and Technology. He also realigned and renamed some ministries. Speaking during the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.