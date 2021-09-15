KAUMBWE constituency PF aspiring member of parliament Aaron Mwanza says the grassroots want him to defect to the ruling UPND. And Mwanza says the PF lost the presidential elections because of the insecurity that was in the country in terms of cadres having more powers. In an interview, Mwanza said during his consultations, people had advised him to defect to UPND. Mwanza, however, said not only someone in the ruling party can deliver development to his people. “The by-election will be different because during the general elections we were talking...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.