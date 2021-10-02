Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo has assured the country that no new debt was acquired during President Hakainde Hichilema’s trip to the United States of America. Speaking in Parliament, Friday, Kakubo said President Hichilema only secured a $30 million grant meant for the COVID-19 fight and other sectors. “I want to assure the country that President Hakainde Hichilema did not secure any debt on behalf of the country. The $30 million that I alluded to were grants from USAID and distributed in the following fashion: (1) $18.5...