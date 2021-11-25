UPND chairperson for electyions Garry Nkombo at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says PF MPs can stay out of the National Assembly and never return so that the UPND government heals the country economically and socially. And Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima says PF MPs should be the last people to utter anything against the 2022 national budget because they damaged the economy. On Tuesday, some PF parliamentarians walked out of the House before Nkombo could present his Ministerial debate on the 2022 national budget. While in opposition, UPND MPs walked out…...